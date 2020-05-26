ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $664,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,333 shares of company stock valued at $471,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

