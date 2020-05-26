ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,195 Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 325,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 772.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,744 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $136.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.