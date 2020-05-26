ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of FITB opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.