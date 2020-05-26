ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.87.

MTB stock opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

