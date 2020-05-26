ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,656,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 983.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,310,000.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -214.55 and a beta of 0.51.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,435 shares of company stock worth $20,682,208. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

