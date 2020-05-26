ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $2,957,455.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $307.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.69. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $327.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.