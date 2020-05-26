ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.