ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter valued at $9,510,000. State Street Corp grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $200.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. Analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

