ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI stock opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

