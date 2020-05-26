ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mantech International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Mantech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Mantech International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mantech International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

