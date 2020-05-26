F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $7.02 on Monday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $425,050. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

