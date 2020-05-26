Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 540 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

