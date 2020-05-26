Fiera Capital Corp Buys 593 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

