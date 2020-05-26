Fiera Capital Corp Has $245,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,262,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,625,000 after acquiring an additional 215,317 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,066,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 127.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 863,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 483,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.