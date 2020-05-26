Fiera Capital Corp Invests $314,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,985. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

