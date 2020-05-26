Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $224,000 Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $1,420,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $392,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $117,860,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $76,813,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $51,069,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

TT stock opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

