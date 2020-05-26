Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

