Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,072 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $2,684,475. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.