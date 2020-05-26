First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,288 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

