First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,587 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 78,817 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.