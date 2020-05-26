First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $47,017,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

TCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

