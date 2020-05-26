First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

