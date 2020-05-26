First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

