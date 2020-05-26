First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $293,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,862 shares of company stock valued at $76,866,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

SBAC stock opened at $289.96 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $203.10 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,624.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.17.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.