First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $260,000 Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,011 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

