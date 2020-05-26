First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 47,488.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $106,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

NYSE:AVY opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

