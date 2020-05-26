First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,375 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,886,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,876,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

PWV stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.