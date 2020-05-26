First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $130,599.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,030.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

EXAS stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

