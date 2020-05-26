First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 202.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 1,473,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after buying an additional 1,379,624 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after buying an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

