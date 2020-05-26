Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,046,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 125,979 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

