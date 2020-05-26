Gardiner Nancy B Purchases 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gardiner Nancy B lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Gardiner Nancy B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $332,895,000 after purchasing an additional 135,671 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,017,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,309.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,984.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Aegis raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

