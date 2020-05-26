GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $4.07 on Monday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter worth about $12,826,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 144,538 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 817,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 171,304 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.0% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 549,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the period. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

