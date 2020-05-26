Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

