Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.26. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $172,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

