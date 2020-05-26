HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 570,597 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.