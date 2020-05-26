IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,828,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12,315.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after buying an additional 2,841,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,640,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 931,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

