IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,348 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 145,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,634 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 736,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

