IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,819 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,848,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $741.06 million, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

