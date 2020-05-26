IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $31,040.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,506.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of HTBK opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

