IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.