IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 92.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 477,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 713.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 134,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

