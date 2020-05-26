Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 976.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

