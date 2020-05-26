InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 19,893 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $343,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert L. Nussbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $114,628.80.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.09. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $19,577,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

