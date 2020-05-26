IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of IPG Photonics worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,049,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $69,264,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $23,939,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $166.49.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.