Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Itron stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at $2,147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at $297,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

