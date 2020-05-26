Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $159,629,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after acquiring an additional 805,327 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $86,867,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,435.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 407,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Cfra decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.10.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.