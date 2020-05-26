Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after buying an additional 220,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,580 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 934,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 142,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBH opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

