Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Shares in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in HD Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 95,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $2,471,852.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

