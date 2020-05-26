Mackay Shields LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sleep Number by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $22,426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $5,535,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 3,985.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Sleep Number Corp has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $894.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

