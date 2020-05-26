Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,570,976 shares of company stock worth $820,434,148. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.